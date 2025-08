India's manufacturing PMI hits 16-month high at 59.1 in July on high demand

Cost pressures rise modestly; pricing power improves

Input cost inflation picked up slightly amid rising prices for materials such as aluminium, rubber, and steel. Still, overall cost pressures remained below long-term averages. Selling prices, however, rose at a faster clip, exceeding both input cost growth and historical norms, as companies capitalised on favourable demand conditions.

Despite the strong expansion, the report highlighted a drop in business optimism, which fell to its lowest point in three years. Only a small share of firms increased headcounts, citing sufficient current staffing. Employment growth slowed to its weakest since November 2024, with 93 per cent of survey respondents indicating no need for additional hiring.