India's manufacturing PMI hits 16-month high at 59.1 in July on high demand

The headline PMI, which indicates overall sector health, was driven by a sharp uptick in factory orders—the fastest pace recorded in nearly five years—as firms benefited from strong domestic demand and effective marketing strategies, the report said. Output growth also surged to a 15-month high, particularly in the intermediate goods segment.

Input cost inflation picked up slightly amid rising prices for materials such as aluminium, rubber, and steel. Still, overall cost pressures remained below long-term averages. Selling prices, however, rose at a faster clip, exceeding both input cost growth and historical norms, as companies capitalised on favourable demand conditions.

Inventory dynamics showed continued restocking of purchases, supported by improved vendor performance, while inventories of finished goods declined as firms met sales from existing stock. The bottom line: While India’s manufacturing sector remains on a strong footing entering the second half of FY25, the subdued hiring trends and weaker business confidence point to underlying challenges. Inflation concerns and competitive pressures could weigh on the sector’s momentum going forward.