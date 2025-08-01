Home / Economy / News / OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder price by ₹33.50; new rate effective today

OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder price by ₹33.50; new rate effective today

Oil firms cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹33.50 effective August 1, in a major relief to eateries and small businesses. Domestic 14.2-kg cylinder price, however, remains unchanged

LPG
The price cut offers much-needed relief for small businesses, especially hotels, restaurants and other commercial users.
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:42 AM IST
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹33.50, effective August 1. In Delhi, the revised price now stands at ₹1,631.50. However, the cost of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged.
 
This is the latest in a series of downward price revisions in recent months. On July 1, commercial LPG prices were cut by ₹58.50, following earlier reductions of ₹24 in June, ₹41 in April, and ₹7 in February. March had seen a minor price rise of ₹6.
 
The price cut offers much-needed relief for small businesses, especially hotels, restaurants and other commercial users that depend heavily on LPG for daily operations.
 

Most LPG use is domestic

 
About 90 per cent of India’s total LPG consumption is for household cooking, while the remaining 10 per cent is used by commercial, industrial and automotive sectors. Domestic cylinder prices typically remain stable, even as commercial rates fluctuate.
 

Crude oil trends

 
India’s policy pegs natural gas prices to 10 per cent of the crude oil basket. The average cost of India’s crude basket dropped to $64.5 per barrel in May 2025, the lowest in three years. This decline is expected to ease pressure on oil marketing companies. If crude prices remain near $65, oil firms estimate LPG-related losses could fall by about 45 per cent in FY26.

LPG price LPG prices Gas price

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

