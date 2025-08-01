OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder price by ₹33.50; new rate effective today

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹33.50, effective August 1. In Delhi, the revised price now stands at ₹1,631.50. However, the cost of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged.

This is the latest in a series of downward price revisions in recent months. On July 1, commercial LPG prices were cut by ₹58.50, following earlier reductions of ₹24 in June, ₹41 in April, and ₹7 in February. March had seen a minor price rise of ₹6.

The price cut offers much-needed relief for small businesses, especially hotels, restaurants and other commercial users that depend heavily on LPG for daily operations.