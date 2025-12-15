India rejects US dumping claim, says basmati rice exports are premium-grade

India rejected on Monday US accusations that it is "dumping" rice in the United States, saying its rice exports are primarily premium-grade basmati which typically commands higher prices than non-basmati varieties.

US President Donald Trump said last week that more tariffs could be imposed on Indian rice, accusing India of "dumping" its shipments into the US market, referring to a practice whereby a product is exported at a price lower than its normal price.

"We don't see a prima facie case of dumping, and as far as we know, the US has not started any anti-dumping investigation either," Indian trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal told a news conference.