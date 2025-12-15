India rejects US dumping claim, says basmati rice exports are premium-grade

India rejected on Monday US accusations that it is "dumping" rice in the United States, saying its rice exports are primarily premium-grade basmati which typically commands higher prices than non-basmati varieties.
US President Donald Trump said last week that more tariffs could be imposed on Indian rice, accusing India of "dumping" its shipments into the US market, referring to a practice whereby a product is exported at a price lower than its normal price.
"We don't see a prima facie case of dumping, and as far as we know, the US has not started any anti-dumping investigation either," Indian trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal told a news conference.
In August, Trump doubled tariffs on imports from India to as much as 50%, hitting exports of textiles, chemicals and food items such as shrimp.
India, the world's largest rice exporter, shipped 20.2 million metric tons of rice in the 2024/25 financial year ending in March, including 335,554 tons to the United States, of which 274,213 tons were basmati rice.
A team led by Agrawal met US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer in Delhi last week to discuss bilateral trade including talks on a proposed trade pact.
