Eye on free-trade agreement, India seeks Eurasian bloc trade data

India has sought the latest trade data from the five Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) nations as both sides intend to initiate discussions on a free-trade agreement (FTA), people aware of the matter said.

Eurasian Economic Union comprises five countries — the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. Russia is not only the largest country in the bloc but also the biggest trade partner, with a share of 98 per cent in 2022-23.

The pact, if materialised, will strengthen the bilateral commercial relationship between India and Russia.

“The initial stage of discussions is underway. India has sought the latest trade data from all the five countries for its own assessment. Discussions have been going on for some time, but it is taking time,” a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.