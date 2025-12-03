India-Russia discussing local production of Russian design nuclear reactors

India and Russia are discussing the possibility of localising the production of Russian-design nuclear small modular reactors (SMRs), Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Jitendra Singh said today in a written reply in Parliament. Singh said a meeting took place between DAE and Rosatom, focused on furthering bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, including development of projects for both large and small-scale nuclear power plants and cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle. "Particularly, attention was given to opportunities for localising equipment production in India. One of the new areas of discussion for cooperation includes the construction of small modular reactors of Russian design in India," Singh said.

The government had announced the Nuclear Energy Mission in the Union Budget 2025-26, emphasising the development and deployment of five indigenous SMRs by 2033 with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore. The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has already initiated design and development work on the 200 megawatt (MW) Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200), 55 MW Small Modular Reactor (SMR-55), and up to 5 megawatt thermal high-temperature gas-cooled reactor meant for hydrogen generation. "It is proposed to construct the lead units of these reactors at the DAE site for technology demonstration. The demonstration reactors are likely to be constructed in 60 to 72 months after receipt of project sanctions," Singh informed Parliament.