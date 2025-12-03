India's services PMI rises to 59.8 in Nov on 'historically sharp' expansion

India’s services sector regained momentum in November, with business activity expanding at a faster pace after a mild slowdown in October, according to the HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey compiled by S&P Global. The seasonally adjusted index rose to 59.8 in November, up from 58.9 in October, signalling a “historically sharp” expansion in output.

The overall growth remained strong, with the index staying well above the neutral mark. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 shows contraction in the manufacturing or construction sectors. A reading of exactly 50 signifies no change.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, noted, "India’s services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 58.9 in October to 59.8 in November, driven by robust new business intakes that fuelled output growth. However, international sales expanded at an eight-month low due to fierce overseas services competition. Input price inflation reached its lowest rate in nearly five and-a-half years, resulting in negligible increases in selling charges. Employment growth remained modest with most companies reporting no change in payroll numbers. Meanwhile, India's composite PMI remained strong, though it softened slightly to 59.7 in November, reflecting a slowdown in growth of factory production."