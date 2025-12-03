Home / Economy / News / India's services PMI rises to 59.8 in Nov on 'historically sharp' expansion

India's services PMI rises to 59.8 in Nov on 'historically sharp' expansion

November services PMI: The overall growth remained strong, with the index staying well above the neutral mark

internship, jobs
India's Services PMI November 2025 Photo: Shutterstock
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India’s services sector regained momentum in November, with business activity expanding at a faster pace after a mild slowdown in October, according to the HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey compiled by S&P Global. The seasonally adjusted index rose to 59.8 in November, up from 58.9 in October, signalling a “historically sharp” expansion in output.
 
The overall growth remained strong, with the index staying well above the neutral mark. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 shows contraction in the manufacturing or construction sectors. A reading of exactly 50 signifies no change.
 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, noted, "India’s services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 58.9 in October to 59.8 in November, driven by robust new business intakes that fuelled output growth. However, international sales expanded at an eight-month low due to fierce overseas services competition. Input price inflation reached its lowest rate in nearly five and-a-half years, resulting in negligible increases in selling charges. Employment growth remained modest with most companies reporting no change in payroll numbers. Meanwhile, India's composite PMI remained strong, though it softened slightly to 59.7 in November, reflecting a slowdown in growth of factory production."
 
Manufacturing PMI at 56.6 in November
 
The manufacturing sector eased in November, with the HSBC Manufacturing PMI at 56.6, down from 59.2 in October, according to the data compiled by S&P Global. The data signalled the weakest improvement in operating conditions in nine months since February. Total new orders and output continued to grow at above-trend rates but at their weakest pace in nine months.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Indian entrepreneurs need to think global to meet customer needs: Goenka

Premium

Sanctions, logistics issues take a toll on India's exports to Russia

Short-covering drives rupee towards 90 vs dollar as pressure returns

To bridge trade gap, India and Russia may cut duties, ease barriers

Premium

New Labour Codes aim for big reform, but face bigger test of enforcement

Topics :Services PMIPMI servicesIndia Services PMIServices sector PMIBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story