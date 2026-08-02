India's $150-billion chip demand forecast rewires semiconductor story

In January 2025, the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, now integrated with Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International, a global association with 4,000 member companies worldwide, had pegged India’s semiconductor demand for 2030 at $103.4 billion. India’s semiconductor demand for 2026 is estimated at around $64 billion annually.

A senior Meity official, explaining the sharp upward revision, said, “We expect India’s annual semiconductor demand to reach $150 billion. This is because the big push in electronics and components through various incentive schemes, which is expected to create a $500 billion ecosystem, will spur demand for more chips across categories. There is also rising artificial intelligence (AI)-led demand, with large data centres coming up across the country, which will further increase semiconductor consumption. By then, we expect to have enough capacity to cater to 20-30 per cent of domestic demand.”