India's consumption story is yet to annihilate caste discrimination

The gap has narrowed, somewhat, over time. It had touched 27.9 per cent for SCs in 2004-05 and 23.7 per cent for STs in 2004-05. Academic research shows a similar gap between races in the United States. Black households are said to have lower consumption than their white counterparts

People of scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) communities can show as high as a 7 per cent to 20 per cent gap in consumption expenditure, show Business Standard calculations based on data from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2022-23. This means that they are able to spend only between Rs 80 and Rs 93 for every Rs 100 spent by Indians in general. The gap depends on whether the setting is rural or urban as seen in chart 1.