India's current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in April-June 2024

The country's current account deficit widened marginally to $ 9.7 billion or 1.1 per cent of GDP in April-June 2024, as against $ 8.9 billion or 1 per cent in the year-ago period, Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
The crucial number representing the country's external sector strength has come on the heels of a surplus of $ 4.6 billion or 0.5 per cent of GDP recorded in the preceding January-March quarter.
The Reserve Bank attributed the year-on-year widening in current account deficit to a rise in merchandise trade gap which was recorded at $ 65.1 billion in Q1 FY25 as compared to $ 56.7 billion in the year-ago period.
Net services receipts increased to $ 39.7 billion during the quarter under review from $ 35.1 billion a year ago, the RBI said, adding that computer services, business services, travel services and transportation services have seen a rise.
However, there was a sharp moderation in the net foreign portfolio investment to $ 0.9 billion from $ 15.7 billion in the year ago, the RBI said.
Net inflows under external commercial borrowings (ECBs) came down to $ 1.8 billion during the first quarter, and was lower than $ 5.6 billion registered in the corresponding period a year ago.