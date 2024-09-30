India's fiscal deficit for Apr-Aug at Rs 4.35 trn, 27% of full-year target

India's fiscal deficit for April-August was Rs 4.35 trillion ($51.93 billion), or 27 per cent of the estimate for the financial year, government data showed on Monday.

Net tax receipts for the period were Rs 8.74 trillion , or 34 per cent of the annual target, compared with Rs 8.04 trillion for the same period last year, according to the data.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total government expenditure during the period was Rs 16.52 trillion, or about 34 per cent of the annual goal, lower than the Rs 16.72 trillion in the same period last year.

