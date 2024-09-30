Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's fiscal deficit for Apr-Aug at Rs 4.35 trn, 27% of full-year target

Net tax receipts for the period were 8.74 trillion rupees, or 34% of the annual target, compared with 8.04 trillion rupees for the same period last year, according to the data

Fiscal deficit
Image: Shutterstock
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
India's fiscal deficit for April-August was Rs 4.35 trillion ($51.93 billion), or 27 per cent of the estimate for the financial year, government data showed on Monday.

Net tax receipts for the period were Rs 8.74 trillion , or 34 per cent of the annual target, compared with Rs 8.04 trillion for the same period last year, according to the data.
 

Total government expenditure during the period was Rs 16.52 trillion, or about 34 per cent of the annual goal, lower than the Rs 16.72 trillion in the same period last year.
 
The government's spending has been lower due to general elections.
 
For the first five months, the government's capital expenditure or spending on building physical infrastructure was 3.01 trillion rupees, or 27 per cent of the annual target, against Rs 3.74 trillion for the same period a year earlier.
 
The Indian government has pegged its fiscal deficit target to 4.9 per cent of the gross domestic product in its latest budget, compared with 5.6 per cent in the last fiscal year.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

