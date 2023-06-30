India's forex reserves drop $2.9 bn to $593.19 billion, shows RBI data



The overall reserves increased by $2.35 billion to $596 in the previous reporting week.

India's forex reserves dropped $2.901 billion to $593.198 billion in the week ended June 23, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.



For the week ended June 23, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.212 billion to $525.44 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.



Gold reserves dropped $745 million to $44.304 billion, the RBI said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.