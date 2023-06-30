Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves drop $2.9 bn to $593.19 billion, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves drop $2.9 bn to $593.19 billion, shows RBI data

The overall reserves increased by USD 2.35 billion to USD 596 in the previous reporting week

Press Trust of India
It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves dropped $2.901 billion to $593.198 billion in the week ended June 23, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
The overall reserves increased by $2.35 billion to $596 in the previous reporting week.
 
It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.
 
For the week ended June 23, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.212 billion to $525.44 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.
 
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
 
Gold reserves dropped $745 million to $44.304 billion, the RBI said.
 
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $85 million to $18.334 billion, the apex bank said.
 
The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $29 million to $5.12 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Also Read

India's forex reserves edge towards $600 billion, hit near 1-year high

Forex reserves zoom by $10.417 bn to $572 bn as on Jan 13: RBI data

India's forex reserves up $1.65 bn to $586.4 bn, shows RBI data

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Centre's fiscal deficit at 11.8% of full year target, shows CGA data

Strong growth outlook to offset foreign mkt slowdown for India Inc: Fitch

GST an engine for driving consumption, helped household save on bills: Govt

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Canada PR: Express Entry invites for skilled STEM newcomers on 5 July

Topics :Forex Forex reservesRBI

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story