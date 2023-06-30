Canada PR: Express Entry invites for skilled STEM newcomers on 5 July







“Canada’s ability to remain at the cutting edge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics depends largely on our country’s ability to recruit top talent from around the world,” said Immigration Minister Sean Fraser. Newcomers in Canada with STEM experience can start applying for it. They will be issued to Express Entry candidates with experience in 24 occupations, including data scientists, software developers and programmers, mathematicians, statisticians and actuaries, and electrical and electronics engineers. Since key sectors across Canada are experiencing a shortage of workers, the contry has announced an Express Entry invite for experts in Science, Technology, Mathematics and Engineering (STEM). This is a category based Express Entry draw, which will be held on July 5, 2023.

STEM is the second of five categories for which occupation-specific draws have been announced. Healthcare workers received 500 invitations this week, and will receive another 1,500 on July 5. The other three categories are trade, transport and agriculture and agri-food.







Express Entry allows the invited candidates to gain permanent residence in the country. It is the fastest pathway into Canada as 250,000 economic immigrants are invited through this system every year. " This focus on candidates with STEM expertise – including data scientists, software developers and programmers, mathematicians, statisticians and actuaries, and electrical and electronics engineers – will help Canada’s science and technology sector, bringing in the skilled talent that businesses need to drive innovation and achieve their growth potential," said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry on Thursday.





Express Entry programme is a popular point-based route for Indians to get permanent residency in Canada. In 2020, Indian citizens got 50,841 invites to apply for permanent residency in Canada. This number accounted for 47 per cent of the total invites issued by its immigration agency. Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.

Eligibility for the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) occupations category To be eligible, you must have accumulated, within the past 3 years, at least 6 months of continuous work experience (in Canada or abroad) in a single occupation listed below

Architecture and science managers Architects

Civil Engineers Business systems specialists

Computer engineers (except software engineers and designers) Computer and information systems managers

Cybersecurity specialists Computer systems developers and programmers

Database analysts and data administrators Data scientists

Engineering managers Electrical and electronics engineers

Land surveyors Information systems specialists

Mathematicians, statisticians and actuaries Landscape Architects

Natural and applied science policy researchers, consultants and program officers Metallurgical and materials engineers

Web developers and programmers Software developers and programmers

Web designers Urban and land use planners







On May 31, 2023, Minister Fraser announced the first-ever launch of category-based selection, a new process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents. In June 2022, the Government of Canada made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French. Industrial and manufacturing engineers



Immigration accounts for almost 100% of Canada’s labour force growth, helping to addresses labour shortages in key sectors. The categories were determined following extensive consultations with provincial and territorial partners, stakeholders and the public, as well as a review of labour market needs. A complete list of eligible jobs for the new categories is available on our website.



"This new STEM-focused category-based selection round will support our science and technology sector and its workforce, by attracting even more of the skilled talent that companies need to drive innovation and realize their growth potential," said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. Under the Canada–Québec Accord, Quebec establishes its own immigration levels. From 2018 to 2022, admissions under the Federal High-Skilled program accounted for between 34% and 40% of overall French-speaking admissions outside Quebec.



On June 28, the first category-based selection round issued 500 invites under Healthcare. The second round for Healthcare will issue 1,500 more invites on July 5. Skilled workers with experience in STEM occupations will also be invited on July 5.



Canada has also announced that the government will create an open work-permit stream to allow 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to come and work in the country. A significant portion of the eligible categories is made up of Healthcare and STEM occupations. Nearly half of the occupations are represented by Healthcare alone.



The approved applicants under the new decision will receive an open work permit of up to three years in duration. "Thousands of workers in high-tech fields are employed with companies that have large operations in both Canada and the US, and those working in the US often hold an H-1B speciality occupation visa. As of July 16, 2023, H-1B speciality occupation visa holders in the US, and their accompanying immediate family members, will be eligible to apply to come to Canada," the government release read.