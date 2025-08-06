India's forex reserves fall $9 billion to $689 bn reflecting rupee defence

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $688.9 billion as of August 1, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

The forex reserves fell $9.3 billion compared to the previous week, which economists said reflects the central bank's defence of the rupee amid tariff-related uncertainties.

Detailed data on forex reserves will be released later this week.

The rupee slid 1.18 per cent against the dollar in the week through August 1, marking its sharpest weekly decline in nearly three years.

It has lost another 0.2 per cent so far this week and would likely have breached its record low if not for the Reserve Bank of India's intervention to support the currency, according to traders.