Govt nod needed for foreign contractors in offshore atomic minerals mining

The new rules notified under the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, are aimed at unlocking India's offshore atomic mineral potential

Rare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry
While central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) or nominated agencies can be granted exploration licences or production leases for atomic minerals found in India’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
The new Offshore Areas Atomic Minerals Operating Right Rules, 2025, notified on Thursday to regulate the exploration and mining of atomic minerals like uranium and thorium in offshore areas, has restricted the sector to government entities and companies nominated by the Centre and mandated prior approvals for foreign contractors.   
 
The new rules notified under the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, are aimed at unlocking India’s offshore atomic mineral potential and also lay down security and environmental safeguards.
 
These norms will apply only when atomic minerals like uranium or thorium are found in an offshore area, either alone or mixed with other minerals, but only if their concentration is above a certain minimum level, called the threshold value.
 
Before declaring any block open for offshore atomic mineral mining, the central government will consult with at least a dozen ministries, including the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, among others.  
 
If the amount of atomic mineral present is below the threshold, then the area will be regulated under a different set of rules, namely the Offshore Areas Operating Right Rules, 2024. The threshold value is based on the percentage of atomic minerals in the ore.
 
While central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) or nominated agencies can be granted exploration licences or production leases for atomic minerals found in India’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Private companies can participate only if expressly nominated by the Centre.
 
“In case foreign domiciled entities or foreign entities or contractors, personnel, vessels or equipment are engaged or deployed, for undertaking exploration operations, prior approval shall be obtained from the Government authorities,” the rules mandate.
 
Moreover, licensees would be required to restore affected marine and coastal areas soon after project completion. The licensee shall, within six months after the expiry or termination of the composite licence, take all necessary steps enabling the natural rehabilitation of the seabed affected by exploration operations, the rules specify.

General AtomicsMetals & mineralsmineralscentral government

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

