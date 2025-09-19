India's forex reserves rise by $4.7 billion to reach $702.97 billion

India's forex reserves jumped USD 4.698 billion to USD 702.966 billion for the week ended September 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased USD 4.038 billion to USD 698.268 billion.

The overall reserves had jumped USD 3.51 billion to USD 694.23 billion.

For the week ended September 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased USD 2.537 billion to USD 587.014 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.