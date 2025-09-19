Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves rise by $4.7 billion to reach $702.97 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $4.7 billion to reach $702.97 billion

For the week ended September 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased USD 2.537 billion to USD 587.014 billion, the data released on Friday showed

forex
India's reserve position with the IMF was up by USD 9 million at USD 4.76 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. | File Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Google
India's forex reserves jumped USD 4.698 billion to USD 702.966 billion for the week ended September 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased USD 4.038 billion to USD 698.268 billion.

The overall reserves had jumped USD 3.51 billion to USD 694.23 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased USD 2.12 billion to USD 92.419 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 32 million to USD 18.773 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by USD 9 million at USD 4.76 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

