Only 2 in 10 consumers felt GST rate cut benefits in 2018-19, shows survey

The findings are especially relevant as the A new consumer survey has revealed that the majority of Indian buyers did not feel the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reductions during the 2018-19 rationalisation exercise. Despite government efforts at the time to ensure that benefits of lower tax rates were passed on, only two out of ten consumers said they actually experienced price relief.The findings are especially relevant as the GST Council recently announced another round of rate cuts, effective September 22.

According to the survey conducted by LocalCircles, only 18 per cent of respondents believed that the GST rate reduction benefits were passed on to them after the 2018-19 changes.

ALSO READ: New GST reforms unlikely to put major burden on govt revenue: Crisil In contrast, 50 per cent said the relief was absorbed at different points in the supply chain, with manufacturers, distributors, stockists or retailers failing to reduce Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) or offer discounts. The LocalCircles survey received over 36,000 responses from citizens across more than 319 districts of India. Of the respondents, 61 per cent were men and 39 per cent women. Among them, 44 per cent from Tier-I cities, 24 per cent from Tier-II, and 32 per cent from Tier-III, Tier-IV, Tier-V, and rural districts. Participation was restricted to registered citizens on the LocalCircles platform, ensuring verified inputs.

When asked who bore the most responsibility for not transferring benefits, 26 per cent of consumers pointed to manufacturers who did not lower MRPs, while 15 per cent held retailers accountable for keeping prices unchanged despite lower taxes. Another 9 per cent blamed distributors and stockists for not passing on the savings. Only a small fraction — about 18 per cent overall — acknowledged receiving any direct benefit in the form of reduced MRPs or discounts. Strong demand for enforcement The study also revealed widespread support for stronger enforcement measures. As many as 78 per cent of respondents said that brands benefiting from GST rate cuts must establish mechanisms to ensure retailers pass on the savings to end customers. Only 13 per cent felt this responsibility should rest with the government, while 5 per cent opposed such monitoring altogether.