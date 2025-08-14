India's forex to rise despite RBI support, swap maturity, say economists

India's foreign exchange reserves are expected to have risen in the week through August 8, according to economists calculations based on the Reserve Bank of India's weekly reserve money release.

A $5 billion dollar/rupee swap by the RBI matured that week, with bankers saying the central bank delivered the swap, a move that is a drain on reserves.

Further, the RBI intervened in both the onshore spot and non-deliverable forward markets that week to prevent the rupee from slipping past its all-time low of 87.95 after US President Donald Trump imposed additional tariffs on Indian goods over the country's purchase of Russian oil.