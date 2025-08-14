Home / Economy / News / WPI inflation remains negative for second month at (-) 0.58% in July

WPI inflation remains negative for second month at (-) 0.58% in July

WPI-based inflation was (-) 0.13 per cent in June. It was 2.10 per cent in July last year

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation
In the case of manufactured products, inflation was higher at 2.05 per cent in July, as against 1.97 per cent in the month before | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Wholesale price inflation (WPI) stayed in negative territory for the second consecutive month at (-) 0.58 per cent in July, as prices of food articles and fuel saw deflation, even though prices of manufactured items increased, government data showed on Thursday.

WPI-based inflation was (-) 0.13 per cent in June. It was 2.10 per cent in July last year.

"Negative rate of inflation in July, 2025 is primarily due to decrease in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, manufacture of basic metals etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

As per WPI data, food articles saw a deflation of 6.29 per cent in July, as against a deflation of 3.75 per cent in June, with vegetables witnessing a sharp drop.

Deflation in vegetables was 28.96 per cent in July, compared to 22.65 per cent in June.

In the case of manufactured products, inflation was higher at 2.05 per cent in July, as against 1.97 per cent in the month before.

Fuel and power saw a negative inflation or deflation of 2.43 per cent in July, as against 2.65 per cent in June.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which takes into account retail inflation, had kept benchmark policy rates unchanged at 5.5 per cent earlier this month. The retail inflation in July dropped to an 8-year low of 1.55 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump's 50% trade tariff threatens India's manufacturing ambitions

Premium

Govt plans ₹25,000 cr export support mission to counter US tariff impact

Bessent warns of higher secondary tariff on India, asks EU to join hands

Premium

Howrah foundries rush to export extra shipments to beat looming US tariffs

Premium

Expect an income tax refund rush as new law approaches implementation

Topics :WPIwholesale priceswholesale inflation

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story