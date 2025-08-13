Home / Economy / News / Govt plans ₹25,000 cr export support mission to counter US tariff Impact

Govt plans ₹25,000 cr export support mission to counter US tariff Impact

Commerce ministry readies WTO-compliant schemes to aid exporters, diversify markets, and ease trade finance amid rising US tariffs

exporters, trade, tariff
premium
A ₹2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission was announced in the Union Budget for 2025-26 in February but has yet to be rolled out. | File Image
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The commerce and industry ministry has firmed up support schemes worth about ₹25,000 crore under the Export Promotion Mission for a six-year period, amid continuing uncertainties from higher tariffs imposed by the US.
 
The proposal has been sent to the finance ministry for approval. Once it clears the contours and allocation, the schemes will be rolled out after the Union Cabinet’s nod, two people aware of the matter told Business Standard.
 
The schemes, designed under the Export Promotion Mission, will include World Trade Organization (WTO)-compliant interventions focusing on trade finance and easing market access for exporters. The government believes the mission addresses challenges that go beyond tariff- and trade-war-related uncertainties. “It goes much beyond tariff. Tomorrow, the situation may worsen. We are looking at a long-term strategy,” one of the persons mentioned above said.
 
The strategy is not limited to promotion but also aims at diversifying markets and the export basket to mitigate such risks in the future. It also seeks to push exporters to enhance the “exportability” of Indian products.
 
The development comes against the backdrop of exporters seeking government support, as they will soon face a 50 per cent tariff on goods shipped to the US. Sectors such as gems and jewellery, textile, and marine products like shrimp are expected to be among the hardest hit.
 
A ₹2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission was announced in the Union Budget for 2025-26 in February but has yet to be rolled out. 
The new schemes have been designed especially for small exporters, to help them secure collateral-free loans, promote alternative financing instruments through cross-border factoring, and provide assistance for high-risk markets, among other measures.
 
A direct subsidy-based approach is considered unlikely, as it is difficult to implement and raises concerns of moral hazard. It is also hard to assess the actual impact on exporters and justify the corresponding subsidy, apart from the risk of violating WTO norms.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bessant warns of higher secondary tariff on India, asks EU to join hands

Rupee posts biggest single-day gain in over a month on Fed rate cut hopes

India has growth potential: IKEA CEO at first Delhi store opening

China to continue anti-dumping tariff on Indian fibre optic products

Govt likely to allow private cos to mine uranium to help nuclear expansion

Topics :US tariff hikeTrump tariff hikeIndian exportsIndia economy

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story