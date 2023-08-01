Home / Economy / News / July goods and services tax receipts rise 11% YoY to Rs 1.65 trn

July goods and services tax receipts rise 11% YoY to Rs 1.65 trn

India's goods and services tax (GST) collections rose 11% from a year earlier to 1.65 trillion rupees ($20.05 billion) in July, a government statement showed on Tuesday

Reuters NEW DELHI
The government collected 1.49 trillion rupees as GST in July 2022 and 1.61 trillion rupees in June 2023.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 3:19 PM IST
It expects to garner 9.56 trillion rupees through GST in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2024.

The GST collections are expected to further increase in coming months with the approaching festival season, said Abhishek Jain, a partner at KPMG.

($1 = 82.2850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Topics :Goods and Services TaxIndia

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

