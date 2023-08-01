Home / Economy / News / Automated IGST refunds on pan masala, tobacco to be restricted from Oct 1

Automated IGST refunds on pan masala, tobacco to be restricted from Oct 1

Exporters of such items will have to approach jurisdictional Tax officers with their refund claims and get them cleared, as per a notification dated July 31

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Automated refund of Integrated GST (IGST) on export of pan masala, tobacco, and similar other items will be restricted from October 1, the finance ministry has said.

Exporters of such items will have to approach jurisdictional Tax officers with their refund claims and get them cleared, as per a notification dated July 31.

The changes in the notification will come into effect from October 1.

Tax experts said the move is aimed at checking tax evasion in the sector, as there might be over-valuation of goods which are being exported, thus leading to higher IGST refund outgo.

Manual checking of refunds will ensure that valuation is optimally done and taxes are paid at all stages.

The items on which automated IGST refund restriction has been imposed include pan masala, unmanufactured tobacco, hookah, gutkha, smoking mixtures for pipes and cigarettes and other items, including mentha oil. Such items attract 28 per cent IGST, plus a cess.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said such restriction on automated refunds for pan masala Tobacco & other similar items would lead to a blip in exporters' cash flow, reduce global competitiveness in the sector, and increase compliance and administrative burden on the exporters.

Restricting IGST refunds may lead to a temporary increase in tax revenue for the government, as the refund amount will remain with the government for a more extended period.

"India is one of the world's major exporters of pan masala, primarily to countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and some African nations. Therefore, exporters of pan masala may see a constrained cash flow position in the last quarter of 2023, impacting normal course of business," Mohan added.

Also Read

Everything you need to know about ITR refunds for AY 2022-2023

World No Tobacco Day: Govt bans tobacco promotion on OTT; notifies rules

How to maximise your income tax refund while filing your Income Tax Return?

Govt specifies retail price based GST cess rate for pan masala, tobacco

SC issues notice on TN govt's plea against Madras HC order on Gutka ban

Only 45% of India's graduate jobseekers are employable, says study

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

India's July manufacturing PMI comes at 57.7 on sustained improvement

PLI, tax benefits and more: Niti's advice to boost EV battery manufacturing

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Topics :IGSTGST on Pan masalatax

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story