India's outward FDI rises to $3.7 billion in October 2024: RBI data

Equity commitments fell to $655.84 million in October 2024, compared with $993.35 million a year ago and $817.64 million recorded in September 2024

FDI
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Abhijit Lele
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:06 PM IST
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose to $3.24 billion in October 2024, up from $2.55 billion in October 2023.
 
However, sequentially, they declined from $3.77 billion in September 2024, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.
 
Equity commitments fell to $655.84 million in October 2024, compared with $993.35 million a year ago and $817.64 million recorded in September 2024. Debt commitments rose sharply to $1.24 billion in October 2024, up from $248.4 million in October 2023, and were also higher than the $1.16 billion in September 2024. Guarantees for overseas units remained flat at $1.33 billion in October 2024, compared with $1.31 billion a year ago, but were down from $1.79 billion in September 2024, RBI data showed.
First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

