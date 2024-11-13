India's outward FDI rises to $3.7 billion in October 2024: RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose to $3.24 billion in October 2024, up from $2.55 billion in October 2023.

However, sequentially, they declined from $3.77 billion in September 2024, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.

Equity commitments fell to $655.84 million in October 2024, compared with $993.35 million a year ago and $817.64 million recorded in September 2024. Debt commitments rose sharply to $1.24 billion in October 2024, up from $248.4 million in October 2023, and were also higher than the $1.16 billion in September 2024. Guarantees for overseas units remained flat at $1.33 billion in October 2024, compared with $1.31 billion a year ago, but were down from $1.79 billion in September 2024, RBI data showed.