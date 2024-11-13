20,000 weddings daily in Delhi: Roads and business to be 'overloaded'

With the start of the auspicious ‘lagan’ timings according to Hindu beliefs, the wedding season has kicked off in India. It is set to fetch a revenue of over around Rs 6 trillion, according to Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). An estimated 450,000 weddings are expected in Delhi over the next three weeks, averaging about 20,000 weddings per day.

ALSO READ: The changing business: Indian weddings grow bigger and more lavish On November 12, which marked the auspicious occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi (also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi), around 50,000 weddings were reported to have taken place in Delhi. This day is considered so significant in the Hindu calendar that there is no need for consultation with scholars regarding the timing — couples can marry at any hour. This ‘lagan’ will continue till December 16.

Delhi businesses gear up for lucrative season

With thousands of weddings scheduled, businesses in Delhi are gearing up for a lucrative earning season. From wedding bands and makeup artists to hoteliers and planners, all are seeing a surge in bookings, reflecting the huge demand for services during this period.

Businesses are recording a strong start to the season, which they hoped would make up for the lost business in October. Many customers have been cautious in bookings months in advance, they said.

Due to the rush, many seasonal employment opportunities are expected to see a surge with services like valet parking and flower vendors in high demand. Moreover, businesses related to electronics and decorations are poised to benefit significantly from the wedding season, as these make up a major part of wedding gifts.

Delhi traffic concerns amid wedding rush

However, another aspect of the wedding season that is likely to pinch the locals is the mounting traffic concerns and noise and air pollution. In view of the expected rush, the Delhi Police has deployed about 2,000 traffic personnel to manage traffic and movement of marriage processions, which typically accompany dhols and DJs. For parking issues, they have advised hotels and wedding venues to have relevant arrangements such as valet services in place.

While there is a blanket ban on the use of firecrackers in Delhi till the end of the year, implementing it has been a challenge. Delhi air pollution, already reeling from ‘very poor’ quality, could worsen if the authorities fail to implement the ban. This also means that for the firecracker businesses, the wedding season will not be as joyous as for the rest. The police are also focused on curbing drunk driving in the national capital.