US market share in apples, almonds, and walnuts plunged in five years

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US last week, both sides agreed to partially withdraw the market access barriers built during the Donald Trump presidency. Before the retaliatory tariffs came, the US had the top share in imports of fresh apples by India — at 39.5 per cent in FY18.

Retaliatory tariffs by India in 2019 on farm produce from the US have led to trade diversion, with countries like Turkey, Italy, and Chile replacing America as the key source of apples, walnuts, and almonds while imports from the US have seen a substantial decline in the past five years.