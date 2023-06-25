PM Narendra Modi's US visit: Why Amazon, Google raised their India bet

From the time the Seattle-headquartered company started its India journey in 2013, its investment into the country is pegged at $11 billion or roughly $1.1 billion a year. By committing a fresh round of $15 billion by 2030, the Jeff Bezos-founded company’s investment would go up to more than $2 billion a year over the next seven years. Even when the entire investment of $26 billion is taken together for a period of 17 years (2013 to 2030), Amazon’s annual bet is estimated at over $1.5 billion.

American online major Amazon seems to be almost doubling its India investment going by the company’s recent announcement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US.