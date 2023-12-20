India's total debt rises to Rs 205 trillion in September quarter: Report

The country's total debt, or the total outstanding bonds which are being traded in the market, rose to $ 2.47 trillion (Rs 205 trillion) in the September quarter, according to a report.

The total debt amount in the March quarter of the previous fiscal was $ 2.34 trillion (Rs 200 trillion).

The central government's debt stood at $ 1.34 trillion, or Rs 161.1 trillion, in the September quarter, up from $ 1.06 trillion, or Rs 150.4 trillion, in the March quarter, Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of Indiabonds.com, said, quoting data provided by the Reserve bank of India.

Indiabonds.com, which was launched in 2021, is a Sebi-registered online bond platform that provides investing solutions.

The report is a collation of data from the RBI, Clearing Corporation of India, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

At Rs 161.1 trillion, the central government's debt constitutes the highest 46.04 per cent share of the total amount.

State governments' debt share was 24.4 per cent, or $ 604 billion (Rs 50.18 trillion), the report said.

Treasury bills were worth $ 111 billion, or Rs 9.25 trillion, constituting 4.51 per cent of the total debt, it said.

Corporate bonds had a 21.52 per cent share of the total debt at $ 531 billion (Rs 44.16 trillion) in the second quarter of the current fiscal, as per the report.