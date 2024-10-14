India seeks consultations with Turkiye on safeguard measures on polyester

India has sought consultations with Turkiye under the WTO's safeguard agreement following Ankara's decision to extend safeguard measures on polyester staple fibres.

In September, Turkiye decided to extend safeguard measures against imports of polyester staple fibres.

"As a member having a substantial trade interest in the export of products concerned, India hereby requests consultations with Turkiye with a view to reviewing the information provided and exchanging views on the extension of the measures," according to a communication of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

It said that India would like to propose that consultations take place virtually on October 10 or 18 or on a mutually convenient date and time.