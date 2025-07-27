Home / Economy / News / India should push for joint statement in trade talks with US: GTRI

India should push for joint statement in trade talks with US: GTRI

To prevent any misrepresentation, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said New Delhi should insist on a jointly issued written statement before acknowledging the final terms of any agreement

trade, FTA, United States, trade deal, Google
India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. They are aiming to clinch the first phase by fall (September-October) this year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
India must proceed with caution in its trade talks with the US, drawing lessons from countries like Vietnam and Japan, economic think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

To prevent any misrepresentation, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said New Delhi should insist on a jointly issued written statement before acknowledging the final terms of any agreement.

It added that a Japanese government document released on July 25 shows major gaps between Japan's understanding of a new trade deal with the United States and how President Trump portrayed it just days earlier. 

ALSO READ: Fisheries and aqua sector see big boost from UK trade deal, Maldives MoU

Trump claimed on July 22 that the agreement secures massive Japanese investments, strong tariff protections, and guaranteed access for US farm exports, including rice. But Japan's official summary, published by its Cabinet Secretariat, describes a far more limited framework -- still under negotiation and lacking binding commitments, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

"India should tread carefully as it negotiates its trade agreement with the United States, taking a cue from the experiences of countries like Vietnam and now Japan," he said.

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. They are aiming to clinch the first phase by fall (September-October) this year. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

