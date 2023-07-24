India skilled workers in huge demand as Germany tries to woo nurses

Germany continues to seek out qualified workers from India, particularly nurses, according to a report by The Economic Times.

As part of a recruitment effort to bring more skilled workers to Germany, German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil, met trained nurses in Thiruvananthapuram, while on his trip to India for the G20 meet. Since 2022, the German Federal Employment Agency and the German Society for International Cooperation have been recruiting nursing staff from Kerala.

“In the long term, we could achieve cross-national comparability and recognition of qualifications. At the same time, I use the trip to India to find out more about the potential for skilled workers and to promote Germany as an attractive location with good working and living conditions,” Heil said.

One of the sectors where the country is facing a shortage of labour is healthcare.

The German government has eased streamlined the recognition process for foreign qualifications and eased visa regulations to make the process smoother. The move seeks to make the integration of skilled professionals easier, making it more appealing for Indian nurses to consider working in Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed the country’s intention to simplify work visa rules for Indian IT workers in February to fulfil the demand for software expertise. To attract skilled Indian IT workers, Germany plans to modernise the visa-issuing process and relax other rules.

Set to be implemented on 1st March 2024, Germany has passed a new law promising more streamlined rules for workers to work in Germany. Germany's efforts to bring skilled workers from India are leading to positive results.

Germany has issued over 14,000 work visas to Indian nationals in 2022, a significant rise compared to previous years, government data shows.