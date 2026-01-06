Premier Energies hits all-time low, stock down 33% from October high

Premier Energies stock has plunged over 5 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹748.20 in Tuesday's trading session on the NSE. In the process, the stock registered a fresh all-time low, falling below its previous nadir recorded at ₹748.58 recorded on its stock market debut day - September 3, 2024.
The stock has shed 33 per cent from its October high of ₹1,119, and little over 10 per cent in the last five trading sessions, after the stock was included in the futures & options (F&O) segment.
Despite the recent fall, Premier Energies continues to trade at a hefty - 66.7 per cent premium to its IPO price of ₹450 per share. The stock, however, quotes 42 per cent lower when compared to the record high of ₹1,295 registered in December 2024.
At 11:45 AM, Premier Energies stock
was down 3 per cent at ₹764. The counter saw trades of around 3.51 million equity shares. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.2 per cent at 25,190 levels.
The recent weakness at the counter has been attributed to 'Underperform' rating by foreign brokerage Bernstein, and fears of increased volatility owing to the F&O entry. According to reports, analysts at Bernstein have projected a downside target of ₹718 for Premier Energies
.
Premier Energies, along with Waaree Energies, Swiggy and Bajaj Holdings - were included in the F&O segment from the January series onwards, with effect from December 31, 2025.
Waaree Energies, Swiggy also crack post F&O inclusion; Bajaj Holdings bucks trend
Post F&O inclusion, Waaree Energies and Swiggy shares too have taken a knock. Waaree Energies has cracked 11 per cent, and Swiggy shed 9 per cent in the last five trading sessions. Bajaj Holdings, however, has bucked the trend and gained close to 2.5 per cent in the same period.
On Tuesday, Waaree Energies slipped 2.5 per cent to ₹2,645, and Swiggy stock tumbled nearly 5 per cent at ₹361. Meanwhile, Bajaj Holdings was down 0.7 per cent at ₹11,189.
Bernstein also has an 'Underperform' rating on Waaree Energies with a downside target of ₹2,109 per share.
Amid today's sharp fall Swiggy stock was seen trading below
its recent Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) price of ₹375 per share. Domestic brokerage Ambit Capital has a 'Sell' rating on Swiggy with a downside target of ₹330 per share.
F&O watch
The F&O data shows that Premier Energies open interest (OI) has reached 30 per cent of the total market-wide limit set by the NSE. The Put Call Ratio (PCR) stands at 0.7, indicating presence of higher OI in Call options versus Put options.
ALSO READ: Ethos shares rise 4% on opening watch boutique in Ranchi; details
The present OI in case Waaree Energies is around 32 per cent of the market-wide limit, and the PCR stands at 0.4 - implying presence of more than 2 Call options for every Put.
Swiggy OI stands at 5.8 per cent of the total market-wide limit, with a PCR of 0.7. Bajaj Holdings OI has reached mere 3.3 per cent of the total limit, and a PCR of 0.4. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.