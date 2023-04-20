India explores all options to deal with EU's proposed carbon border tax

On the one hand, India may consider any retaliatory measure at a multilateral — the World Trade Organisation — level, on the other hand, it’s initiating a sector-wise analysis to assess if the CBAM can act as a non-tariff trade barrier, a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.

With countries getting more conscious towards climate change, the CBAM is a measure aimed at preventing carbon leakage. The measure is not India-specific and will be applicable to all countries.