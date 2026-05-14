India bans sugar exports for current season: What it means for the industry

The government on Wednesday banned sugar exports with immediate effect till September 30, 2026, as stock concerns began to outweigh earlier expectations of a comfortable sugar season.

In a notification dated May 13, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) amended the export policy for raw sugar, white sugar and refined sugar from “restricted” to “prohibited” till September 30, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Exports were earlier allowed under a restricted category, which meant outbound shipments required a licence. The latest order effectively stops fresh exports , except for categories specifically exempted under the notification.

Why the govt has banned sugar export

For the 2025-26 sugar marketing year, which runs from October to September, the Food Ministry had allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports in November 2025. In February 2026, it opened an additional 500,000 tonnes pool.

According to Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (Isma) Director General Deepak Ballani, the exports in November were allowed based on the then prevailing production estimates and an encouraging outlook for the sugar season. "However, as the season progressed, sugar production in certain key states, particularly Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, was impacted due to lower-than-anticipated yields coupled with weather-related abnormalities, resulting in a moderation of overall actual production," Ballani said in a statement. Sugar season remains balanced Despite the export ban, Ballani said the current sugar season remains "broadly balanced", and the country is expected to maintain adequate closing stocks at the end of the season.

Data: ISMA (AI-generated graphic) However, an industry insider told Business Standard that the sugar production estimate has gone wrong for this season. By the end of the sugar season, the closing stock could be around 4 million tonnes, which is not sufficient to meet demand, he said. However, an industry insider told Business Standard that the sugar production estimate has gone wrong for this season. By the end of the sugar season, the closing stock could be around 4 million tonnes, which is not sufficient to meet demand, he said. According to Isma, India's estimated closing stock of the last sugar season was around 3.9 million tonnes (before ethanol diversion). Sugar production rose 7.32 per cent to 27.52 million tonnes till April in the 2025-26 marketing season, led by higher output in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Moreover, only 5 mills were operational in April compared to 19 at the same point last season.

“The government's decision is simply to stop any more sugar from going out of the country so that we are not left with too low a balance on September 30,” he added. Ballani said the government may have adopted a precautionary approach due to climatic uncertainties for the upcoming season 2026-27, including concerns relating to rainfall distribution during the ongoing monsoon period. What it means for the industry In its order, the government said the ban will not apply to sugar exports to the European Union and the United States under the CXL and Tariff Rate Quota arrangements, respectively. These arrangements allow exporters to ship specified quantities of sugar to these destinations at significantly reduced or zero customs duties.

Also Read: Sugar export ban hits Dwarikesh, Balrampur Chini and others; stocks fall 4% The order will also not apply to shipments under the advance authorisation scheme, government-to-government exports and consignments already in the physical export pipeline. Despite this, the ban limits the export flexibility of sugar mills at a time when global market conditions could have offered an outlet for surplus sugar. However, the government’s priority seems to be preventing domestic prices from rising and ensuring adequate stocks before the next season begins. According to Isma, approximately 650,000 tonnes of sugar exports have already been physically completed, while an estimated 40,000–60,000 tonnes are understood to be in the physical export pipeline under previously concluded contracts as also permitted by the government.