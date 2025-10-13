A team of officials headed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal will travel to Washington later this week, focusing on the early conclusion of the proposed trade agreement between India and the United States (US), a senior government official said on Monday.

“Discussions between India and the US are moving in a positive direction. A team will visit Washington this week. As we have said earlier, the first tranche of the BTA (Bilateral Trade Agreement) will be finalised by the fall of 2025,” the official said.

A team of officials from the US Trade Representative (USTR) was planning to visit New Delhi for an official round of talks in October. However, considering the ongoing US government shutdown, the Indian team will travel to hold an in-person round of talks instead. Officials are still determining whether this round can be called an ‘official round,’ given that the shutdown remains in effect.

Shutdown delays but does not derail progress The US government entered a shutdown on October 1 after Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on a Bill to fund government services into October and beyond. The current shutdown is the fourth-longest in US history. On Sunday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor held a key meeting with Agrawal in New Delhi, where discussions centred on enhancing economic ties, with an emphasis on boosting American investments. The meeting took place during Gor’s visit to India from October 9 to 14. Last month, both countries also discussed the “possible contours” of a trade deal during Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s delegation visit to New York.

Earlier trade talks scheduled in August were postponed following tensions between India and the US. Bilateral concerns: Oil imports and tariffs still on table Both sides are negotiating a comprehensive resolution that addresses pending issues in the trade deal and Washington’s concerns over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. In August, the US had imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on several Indian imports, including a 25 per cent punitive tariff related to oil purchases from Russia. India-EU FTA: Key issues remain unresolved The official also said that India and the European Union (EU) are yet to resolve matters related to agriculture, automobiles, and the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) following the latest round of free trade agreement (FTA) talks, which concluded in Brussels on Friday.