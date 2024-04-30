Home / Economy / News / Infrastructure output in March rises 5.2%, cement production up 10.6%

Infrastructure output in March rises 5.2%, cement production up 10.6%

Infrastructure output, which accounts for 40% of industrial production, measures activity in eight sectors, including refinery products and electricity

Representative Image
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's infrastructure output in March rose 5.2 per cent year-on-year, compared with a revised 7.1 per cent growth in February, government data showed on Tuesday.

Infrastructure output, which accounts for 40 per cent of industrial production, measures activity in eight sectors, including refinery products and electricity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Cement production rose the most at 10.6 per cent in March year-on-year, compared with a 9.1 per cent growth a month earlier. Coal production grew 8.7 per cent, while electricity generation rose 8 per cent.
 

In February, coal production rose 11.6 per cent and electricity generation grew 7.5 per cent.

Two of the eight core sectors, however, posted a drop in output.

Fertiliser production registered a smaller fall of 1.3 per cent in March, compared with a 9.5 per cent decline in February, while refinery products dropped 0.3 per cent, against a 2.6 per cent rise in the previous month.

 

Also Read

Red Sea crisis: India on track to export record-low diesel to Europe in Jan

ONGC to start oil production from $5bn deep-water project this month

HPCL to commission country's newest oil refinery in Barmer by January 2025

IOC raises Panipat refinery expansion cost 10%, pushes deadline by a year

Mongolia's India-assisted refinery on track for 2026 launch: Ambassador

Hesitant health insurers get a regulatory prod to expand coverage

Strong capex, domestic demand behind India's growth performance: IMF

Skill-imparting companies train youth for evolving job market demands

Indian economy likely to grow 7% in FY24 amid benign global outlook: NCAER

Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Noida to be developed as 'financial cities'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :infrastructureInfrastructure outputIndustrial productionRefinery

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story