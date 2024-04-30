Skill-imparting companies train youth for evolving job market demands

Skill-imparting companies and those working in the field of education are aware of the challenges faced by graduates, more so by technical hands, in finding suitable jobs. Now these companies are coming out with innovative solutions to make them employable.

According to data compiled by the Institute for Human Development (IHD) on the basis of the periodic labour force surveys (PLFS), since 2017-18 (July-June), the unemployment rate for graduates and those having higher qualifications has been declining, along with that for lower qualified people (with one exception for below primary level people for 2018-19) year-on-year. However, the rate of decline is faster in the case of the latter. The data is census-adjusted.

Though technical education is supposed to make the youth employable, the recent India Employment Report, 2024, prepared by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and IHD, reveals that graduates with such skills have a higher unemployment rate than merely bachelor degree holders in India during 2022 and the pace of joblessness in this category has increased over 17 years. However, the former got better quality jobs than the latter.

Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech which is an employability wing of TeamLease responsible for upskilling and reskilling at corporate and university levels, says there is a mis-match between what employers expect from higher qualified people and what colleges and universities are preparing them to be. “That is the challenge because of which we see unemployment in that segment,” he explains.



To fill this gap, TeamLease Edtech has started ‘Work-linked degree programmes’ in partnership with universities, colleges and employers. “So, we are working with thousands of colleges to provide their students with internships in companies or with professionals. So, students learn practical skill sets while they are still studying,” he tells Business Standard.

When these students pass out, they have theoretical knowledge as well as a fair understanding of practical stuff, he says, adding they understand what employers are looking for and they become employable.

“Our initiative is a separate category of degree courses which were launched by the same universities or colleges as one more category,” he reveals.



Aligarh Muslim University teaches in three formats – campus college, online platform and now, a work-linked degree programme.

In the third category, students either join the university campus or online and side by side visit companies for internship for eight hours, Rooj says.

“These students pass out with three years of work experience. Students also get stipends anywhere between Rs 9,000 or Rs 12,000 a month which takes care of their course fee. These candidates can be immediately put to jobs once they pass out,” he claims.

TeamLease Edtech has partnered with companies including Bajaj Auto, Blue Star, SKF, Lotus Herbal, Schneider Electric India, Leadsquared, Link CXO, BeeRoute and Corizo.



Anish Srikrishna, CEO of TimesPro which is an EdTech initiative of the Times Group, says it is crucial that the youth are equipped with the requisite skills to seize opportunities as India strides towards a $5 trillion economy. He says TimesPro is committed to bridging the existing academic gap by providing its learners with competencies aligned with the demands of Industry 4.0.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to delivering excellence in education by imparting cutting-edge skills to our youth through our Higher EdTech solutions,” he points out.

Learning and upskilling

These solutions encompass upskilling initiatives and technical learning for graduates to avail employment opportunities across various sectors including BFSI, supply chain & logistics, e-commerce, hospitality, healthcare, and new-age tech, Srikrishna says.



He points out that the company’s technology-driven executive education modules are specifically designed to foster leadership development and ensure that its current workforce remains resilient and prepared to navigate the uncertainties of the VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) world.

Suchita Dutta, executive director at Indian Staffing Federation says India is notably faced with the challenge of a growing number of unemployable youth which also includes candidates with technical skills.

In response to this issue, Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) as the representative body of the staffing industry has taken steps to create employability in this demography through employment-linked skilling programs conducted by the NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship along with staffing companies.



These programmes focus on bridging the gap between academia and industry by providing hands-on training, mentorship opportunities, and career guidance to young professionals, she says.

The primary aim of the partnership between ISF and NSDC is to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application by providing training and development opportunities that are directly linked to job placements, Dutta elucidates.

“By equipping them (young professionals) with both technical expertise and essential workplace skills, ISF aims to enhance their marketability and help them secure meaningful employment in their respective fields,” she says.

Surinder Bhagat, founder and chief executive (CEO) of Gigin, a job search App that connects multi-collared workforce with employers, says the platform recognises the concerning trend revealed in the recent India Employment Report 2024 by the ILO and Institute for Human Development.



The report highlights a growing discrepancy between the skills possessed by young individuals and those demanded by the job market, he says.

“As the premier job search App deeply embedded in the multifaceted economy, we understand the evolving employment landscape and the obstacles confronted by youths with formal technical qualifications,” he says.

While traditional academic pathways remain valuable, there is an increasing importance of adaptable skills acquired through hands-on experience or self-directed learning, Bhagat says.

In response to this shifting paradigm, Gigin prioritises the identification and promotion of transferable skills such as problem-solving, communication and digital literacy. These skills not only enhance employability but also empower individuals to navigate diverse career paths.



Employment imperative

In today’s dynamic market, agility and practical expertise often surpass formal credentials, which propels our commitment to empowering the youth, he says.

Data in The India Employment Report, 2024, shows graduates and higher-qualified people saw a decline in the unemployment rate at a slow pace till 2019-20, as a third of those willing to work were still jobless that year. After that, the fall accelerated. The unemployment rate in this category fell from 35.4 per cent in 2017-18 to 28 per cent during 2022-23.

The rate of decline of unemployment among those with lower qualifications than this category was faster during this period. For instance, those below the primary level of education saw the unemployment rate fall from 6.7 per cent to 1.7 per cent during this period, while those having primary- to middle-level education saw it decline from 12.4 per cent to 3.9 per cent.



Those having secondary to higher secondary levels of education faced 8.7 per cent unemployment rate during 2022-23, compared to 19.4 per cent in 2017-18.

As such, the unemployment rate in the case of graduates and those having higher qualifications declined by around 21 per cent during the five years. The rate of fall was around 75 per cent in the case of those having below the primary level of education, 68.5 per cent for those having primary to middle level of education, and 55 per cent in the case of those having secondary to higher secondary qualifications.

Still, more than one-fourth of the graduates willing to work did not get the required jobs during 2022-23, while joblessness was almost extinct for those having below primary level of education. Having said that, PLFS does not capture disguised unemployment or underemployment.