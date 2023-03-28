Home / Economy / News / Initial field work for annual survey of services sector begins for 2022-23

Initial field work for annual survey of services sector begins for 2022-23

However, the survey itself may not come up before the end of 2024

Indivjal Dhasmana |Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Initial field work for annual survey of services sector begins for 2022-23

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 9:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is planning to come out with an annual survey on the services sector (ASSS) starting from the current financial year to map the tertiary sector that is now dominating the economy. Prepa

Topics :India services sectoreconomyGSTNGST

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 9:13 AM IST

Also Read

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

TMS Ep313: GST share of states, China plus one, Markets, FPO

GST Council meeting: Panel for raising threshold for offences to Rs 2 cr

GST Council okays setting up tribunals, specific levy for pan masala firms

India to cut gas prices from April 1 after review panel report: Sources

Uttar Pradesh govt set to launch 'New Ayodhya' project in the next 2 months

Indian govt has 54 Chinese investment proposals pending: Finance Minister

India needs to boost reforms push to raise potential growth: World Bank

No new incentive plan for services exports under foreign trade policy

Next Story