Arunachal's Siang valley dam project on fast track to counter China threat

With an eye on China developing a mega hydro project in the vicinity of Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre has accelerated the development of its colossal dam in the Siang upper valley, which will be the country’s biggest to date. The recently announced financial assistance by the Union Cabinet for hydropower (or hydel) projects is aimed at the initial project management of the Siang upper valley dam, said senior officials.

The proposed project has a three-pronged agenda — flood management, water flow correction, and power generation as a by-product. State-owned hydropower major NHPC has been entrusted with developing a detailed project report (DPR) and project feasibility report (PFR). According to estimates by NHPC, the dam will have the capacity to generate 10-12 gigawatts (Gw) of hydropower, making it the largest hydel project in India. The projected cost is expected to be Rs 1 trillion, said officials. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



NHPC executives said while discussions were ongoing among different central ministries, such as power, Jal Shakti, and the state of Arunachal Pradesh, the latest fund infusion by the Centre has kick-started the project. In August, the Union Cabinet approved Rs 4,136 crore for the northeastern states to develop hydropower projects worth 15 Gw. Last month, the Cabinet also approved Rs 12,461 crore for creating “enabling infrastructure” for upcoming hydropower projects and Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) in the country.

Officials indicated that funds from these two allocations would be directed towards the PFR for the Siang valley project and to conduct awareness programmes for the locals. An emailed questionnaire to the NHPC spokesperson remained unanswered until the time of going to press.



The project has been facing protests from the local population, which fears severe ecological impact due to the construction of the dam. According to local reports, data collection efforts by NHPC have been thwarted by locals who are apprehensive that the project will harm aquatic ecology. NHPC, however, is advocating for the project on the grounds of national security and the adverse impact of the Chinese dam.

In 2021, the People’s Republic of China approved the construction of the 60 Gw Motong hydropower station on the Yarlung Tsangpo, which falls in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR). The Yarlung river connects with the Brahmaputra (Siang in Arunachal) river on the Indian side. According to initial studies by NHPC and the state government, water flow to India can be reduced by up to 80 per cent due to China’s project. In a recent presentation, authorities also hinted at the possibilities of China using it as a ‘water bomb’ or even to induce floods in Indian territory.



The Siang river has previously witnessed flash floods at least three times due to breaches in dams on the Chinese side. A recent official presentation by NHPC said: “It is estimated that 40 billion cubic meters (BCM) of water may be diverted by the Chinese project. The total annual yield at the Siang Upper Project is around 112 BCM. During the lean season, the flow may reduce by about 60 per cent at Pasighat and 25 per cent at Pandu (Guwahati) without the Upper Siang Project.”

The presentation also said that the project would neutralise the adverse effects of reduced lean season water availability. “The project is mainly aimed at flood moderation and ensuring water security in the area. The hydropower generated would be essential in meeting peaking power requirements,” officials said. Around 12 per cent of the total energy generated from the project would be provided for free to the state of Arunachal Pradesh.











What's at stake

Project significance: Largest hydropower project in India with a capacity of 10-12 Gw

The project was first conceptualised in 2018 by the Ministry of Jal Shakti as an irrigation-cum-power project. Lack of funds and support from the state government, coupled with local protests, caused no progress, said officials. Some officials also indicated that the rehabilitation of the local population continues to be a major challenge, as they fear loss of jobs and arable land for cultivation, especially rice. The 3 Gw Dibang Valley hydro project on the Siang river has faced years of protests over similar concerns.