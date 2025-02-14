Invest Karnataka 2025 wraps up with Rs 10.27 trillion commitment

The government of Karnataka on Friday announced the successful conclusion of Invest Karnataka 2025, with total committed investments reaching Rs 10.27 lakh crore.

"The total investments committed to Karnataka as part of this Global Investors Meet (GIM) amount to Rs 10.27 lakh crore, with employment generation of over 6 lakh jobs," said minister MB Patil. "What's even more encouraging is that nearly 75 per cent of these investments are outside the Bengaluru district, with more than 45 per cent concentrated in North Karnataka. This aligns with our strategic vision of balanced regional growth."

Some of the key investments include JSW Group’s Rs 1,20,000 crore across renewable energy, cement, steel, and affiliate businesses. Baldota Steel & Power Limited plans a Rs 54,000 crore investment for an integrated steel plant. US-based Lam Research plans a Rs 10,000 crore investment for semiconductor equipment manufacturing and R&D. Volvo has committed Rs 1,400 crore for the manufacturing of EV trucks.

Emmvee Energy Private Limited has committed Rs 15,000 crore for manufacturing solar photovoltaic cells and modules. RSOLEC would invest Rs 5,000 crore towards manufacturing solar ingot wafers. TASL would invest Rs 1,530 crore for a helicopter final assembly line (FAL) for Airbus' H125, gun manufacturing, and other projects.

Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd plans an investment of Rs 36,000 crore across renewable energy projects and tourism. Hero Future Energies has plans for a Rs 22,200 crore investment in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and its derivatives. Epsilon Group would invest Rs 15,350 crore for manufacturing anode and cathode materials. Suzlon Energy Ltd has committed a Rs 21,950 crore investment for wind power projects and wind turbine generator manufacturing.