Natural gas, nuclear energy get renewed push from Trump-Modi trade talks

India’s efforts to build a multi-fuel basket to power its energy security and transition ambition was reinforced with the United States of America announcing partnership in the natural gas and nuclear power sectors.

In a joint statement, PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump reaffirmed their commitment to increase energy trade, as part of efforts to ensure energy security, and to establish the United States as a leading supplier of crude oil and petroleum products and liquefied natural gas to India, in line with the growing needs and priorities of our dynamic economies.

“They underscored the tremendous scope and opportunity to increase trade in the hydrocarbon sector including natural gas, ethane and petroleum products as part of efforts to ensure supply diversification and energy security. The leaders committed to enhance investments, particularly in oil and gas infrastructure, and facilitate greater cooperation between the energy companies of the two countries,” the statement issued on early Friday morning said.

Petroleum and Natural gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the joint statement signals what has already been happening. "There's already substantial energy cooperation between the US and India. Many (nations) want to sell gas to us. We are in the market for more gas. Already, we have a very substantial relationship with the US, mostly on gas. I see these quantities rising," Puri said at IEW. The minister applauded Trump's energy policy, arguing that it aligns with Indias. "The President has openly advocated for more and more energy coming into the global market. He has talked about this not only from the perspective of the US contribution, but he's asking others as well. There's no shortage of crude, or other energy in the global market," the Minister said.

The US is understood to have signalled its commitment to begin ramping up LNG exports soon. The confidence is based on Trump signing an executive order allowing the US government to resume processing export permit applications for new LNG projects soon after he took office last month. A year back, the Joe Biden presidential administration had announced a temporary pause on pending decisions on exports of LNG to nations with which it doesn't have a free trade agreement (FTA) until the US's Department of Energy can update the underlying analyses for authorizations. India does not have a FTA with the US.

Indian officials say the speed at which the US clears these export applications will also set the pace for how soon more LNG can begin flowing between the nations. The US is the largest LNG exporter worldwide, with shipments expected to double by the end of this decade. Data from the US Energy Information Administration (IEA) shows, LNG shipments to India began rising fast from early-2020 as the Covid pandemic hit. Monthly traded volumes had risen to a high of 28,259 million cubic feet in May, 2021, before falling. Volumes had stood at 13,698 million cubic feet as of October, 2023, after which the IEA discontinued publishing monthly data.

Both sides haven't given many details as to potential volumes that may reach India from the US or the timeline of when Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports will galvanize. However, officials from public sector oil marketing companies (OMC) present at the ongoing India Energy Week (IEW) said formal talks on long term contracts are quite some way ahead. Instead, spot buying from the US may rise. "The announcements signal a major shift in the energy trade. In the next few months, as and when purchases are made, special attention may be given to US volumes," an official with an OMC said.

Others however have pointed out that prices will remain a major consideration. "US LNG prices have trended downwards on a long term basis. But it has risen quickly in 2025, mostly due to inclement weather. We will continue to monitor the prices," an official from state owned Gail India Ltd said. Henry Hub index is a key benchmark for natural gas pricing in North America, and serves as a reference point for pricing natural gas contracts, futures, and options across North America. In 2024, Henry Hub natural gas spot price averaged $2.21 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), the lowest average annual price in inflation-adjusted dollars ever reported, according to US Energy authorities. Annual average natural gas spot price in 2024 was 16 percent down from the 2023 average and 68 percent down from its 2022 average, the largest two-year decline on record. But weekly spot price shot up to $10 briefly this year, and is currently at $3.94 MMBtu.

The two leaders also announced their commitment to fully realise the U.S.-India 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement by moving forward with plans to work together to build U.S.-designed nuclear reactors in India through large scale localisation and possible technology transfer. “Both sides welcomed the recent Budget announcement by Government of India to take up amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act (CLNDA) for nuclear reactors, and further decided to establish bilateral arrangements in accordance with CLNDA, that would address the issue of civil liability and facilitate the collaboration of Indian and U.S. industry in the production and deployment of nuclear reactors,” the statement said.

In order to increase private sector participation in the nuclear sector, the finance minister in her union budget speech proposed amendments to both the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act. The Budget also proposed a Rs. 20,000 crore Nuclear Energy Mission for research & development of Small Modular Reactors (SMR), at least 5 of which will be indigenously developed and operationalized by 2033. Several private sector players in India have already announced plans to foray into nuclear energy. Tata Power, Jindal Steel & Power, L&T are some of the firms who have publicly announced their interest in nuclear whenever the sector opens up. Experts said relaxing the Nuclear Damage Act will be a game changer as the SMR technology requires nuclear waste. To meet its target of 500 Gw of non fossil fuel energy by 2030, India has decided to scale up nuclear energy which has remained stagnant at 8 Gw for several years now.