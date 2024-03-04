Investors should grab opportunity presented by India's growth: Romal Shetty

Investors should grab the opportunity presented by India’s rapid growth, said Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia, emphasising the country’s potential as a global economic powerhouse. He said that India will grow at a pace of 10 per cent for the next 10 to 20 years.

“There is only one country outside China that can match the scale, both from domestic consumption and export consumption. Looking at all the macroeconomic indicators, India is probably growing at about 10 per cent in the next 10 to 20 years, and by 2047, we will be a developed country,” Shetty said at the World Trade Centre Association’s (WTCA) 54th Global Business Forum held in Bengaluru on Monday.

At the Global Business Forum, Shetty underlined the theme ‘EPIC: Empowering Progress through Innovation and Collaboration’ as he talked about India’s contribution to the global economy over the years, along with a remarkable revival.

Shetty talked about the need to see Karnataka as an investment opportunity. “Bengaluru is the fourth-largest technology hub. Additionally, it has cutting-edge opportunities with top-notch professional colleges, and the talent in Gen AI will come out of Bengaluru. Also, 40 per cent of the Global Capabilities Centres in India are based out of Bengaluru,” Shetty added.

Shetty stressed Bengaluru’s dominant feature of being the startup capital of India with the third-highest number of startups globally. There are 100 unicorns in India, out of which 50 per cent are from Bengaluru, he said.

Shetty also focused on the climate and infrastructure of Bengaluru as the prime drivers for investment. “Bengaluru is not just a beautiful place in terms of culture and history, but also its climate," he said.

Shetty said that along with Bengaluru, there are equally strong cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Belagavi. “As any country grows, the tier-II cities when they grow make the state powerful.”

“India is poised to become the third-largest economy by 2027. Several initiatives have been launched to attract over $7 trillion investment in the next five years,” Shetty added.