Home / Economy / News / IREDA to issue FPO this financial year to support its growing size

IREDA to issue FPO this financial year to support its growing size

IREDA launched its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2023 and debuted on Dalal Street after two failed attempts over the last decade

CMD, IREDA, Pradip Kumar Das
CMD, IREDA, Pradip Kumar Das
Shreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:59 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Public sector non-banking financial company (NBFC) IREDA Limited will issue a follow-on public offering (FPO) during the current financial year to increase its equity capital. The NBFC, which is under the aegis of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is aiming to raise Rs 24,200 crore in 2024-25.

IREDA launched its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2023 and debuted on Dalal Street after two failed attempts over the last decade. IREDA is currently the only public sector NBFC focused solely on green energy sectors.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Speaking in their Delhi office, P K Das, chairman and managing director, IREDA, said, “We feel we would require more equity capital. Raising debt is not a problem for us. The project size in green energy is getting bigger, and we intend to support the sector’s growth. For this, we believe an FPO is the route to raise more equity capital.”

Das did not disclose the FPO amount but indicated it is in sync with the growth prospects of the company and the sector.

Das said the company is looking at loan disbursal of more than Rs 30,000 crore during this financial year. During 2023-24, IREDA disbursed loans worth Rs 25,089 crore. Last month, IREDA’s board approved a borrowing plan of Rs 24,200 crore during 2024-25. This includes fundraising through bonds, perpetual debt instruments (PDI), term loans, commercial papers, and external commercial borrowings (ECB), the company’s regulatory filing said.

With regards to debt, Das said their focus would remain the domestic market. To widen their scope, the CMD said they have requested the government to include them in the capital gains exemption bond under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Its peers in energy sector lending – state-owned PFC Ltd and REC Ltd – are listed in 54EC.

“There is a lot of potential in the Indian bond market, and we think we can tap it. MNRE will also write to the finance ministry requesting our inclusion. We are a 100 per cent green company and well suited for 54EC,” Das said.

IREDA recently incorporated a subsidiary in Gift City, Gujarat. Das said the branch would engage with green energy sectors which have export potential as the company is looking at foreign currency lending. He said solar manufacturing and the green hydrogen manufacturing ecosystem are two top targets. For retail sectors such as solar rooftop, Das said, IREDA would do joint lending with other NBFCs or banks.

The net worth of IREDA grew by 44.2 per cent over the last financial year to reach Rs 8,559.43 crore as on March 31, 2024.

Also Read

Ireda hits 5% upper circuit on record loan sanctions, disbursements in FY24

IREDA surges 13% on heavy volumes after govt gives 'navratna' status

Vi FPO to open on April 18: Check lot size, price band, other details

Vodafone Idea FPO opens: Price band, how to apply & all you need to know

IREDA extends rally in weak market; stock zooms 115% against issue price

India on cusp of long-awaited economic take-off: RBI monthly bulletin

India's crude oil import bill soars as Russian discount halves since Feb

India's role in easing fragmentation of global trade amid US-China tensions

Govt asks state-run oil refiners, RIL to jointly negotiate Russia oil deal

Govt continues curbs on import of unregistered IT, electronic goods

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IREDANBFCsMNREenergy sectorIPOs

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story