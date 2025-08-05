India Services PMI hits 11-month high in July on strong export demand

Hiring slows despite demand surge

Despite healthy order books, employment growth eased to its weakest pace in 15 months, with fewer than 2 per cent of surveyed companies adding staff in July.

Survey respondents cited strong advertising campaigns, new client onboarding, and solid demand as the primary drivers of growth. Export orders improved, with Indian firms securing contracts from Asia, Canada, Europe, the UAE, and the US. Sectorally, finance and insurance led growth, while real estate and business services lagged.