Tamil Nadu seals ₹32,554 crore investment deals, creating 50,000 jobs

The government of Tamil Nadu on Monday signed deals with multiple companies for investments totalling around Rs 32,554 crore, creating close to 50,000 jobs in the southern districts of the state, during the TN Rising Investors Conclave. The state also announced plans to set up a 250-acre space park in Thoothukudi and a public sector undertaking for shipbuilding.

In addition, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated projects worth Rs 2,530 crore, including the VinFast unit in Thoothukudi. Among the memorandums of understanding signed are a Rs 4,953 crore man-made fibre manufacturing unit by Singapore-based RGE (Royal Golden Eagle), which will create 1,065 jobs; a Rs 5,225 crore renewable energy unit by JSW, generating 3,630 jobs; a Rs 5,000 crore ammunition and propellants manufacturing unit by Shakthi Group, creating 2,000 jobs; and a Rs 1,500 crore shipbuilding component manufacturing project by Chennai Radha Engineering Works (CREW), which will generate more than 1,400 jobs.