At the outset, it seems that the promises -- Rs 200 units of free power to below poverty line (BPL) families, Rs 2,000 allowance to women head of families, Rs 3,000 for graduates unemployed for up to two years after graduation and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders, Rs 10 kg of free rice for all members of BPL homes, and free bus travel for women -- would turn the revenue surplus position of the state, as projected by the Budget presented by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, into revenue deficit, as well as widen the fiscal deficit to over four per cent from over two per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) for 2023-24.

As the debate on freebies continued, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the states to be fiscally prudent, the new Karnataka cabinet approved five promises announced by the Congress in its manifesto for the state assembly elections.