KVIC disburses ₹300 cr subsidy to 8,794 beneficiaries under PMEGP scheme

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), has disbursed ₹300 crore in margin money subsidy to 8,794 beneficiaries under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

The subsidy was released during a virtual programme held on Tuesday at KVIC’s Central Office in Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. It corresponds to loans amounting to approximately ₹884 crore.

Manoj Kumar, Chairman of KVIC, transferred the subsidy to beneficiaries via a virtual platform. CEO Roop Rashi and other senior officials were also present at the event.

‘Khadi is the essence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’: KVIC chairman

ALSO READ: Khadi products witnessed sale of Rs 12.02 cr at Maha Kumbh: KVIC chairman Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said, “Khadi and village industries are not just products today, but the essence of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This scheme has not only provided employment to lakhs of youth but has also connected them with the power of entrepreneurship.” Since its inception, PMEGP has supported the establishment of 1.02 million micro enterprises up to FY 2024–25. Loans worth ₹73,348.39 crore have been sanctioned under the scheme, with margin money subsidies totalling ₹27,166.07 crore. The programme has generated direct and indirect employment for over nine million individuals across the country.