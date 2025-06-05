Home / Economy / News / UP govt plans green aviation fuel policy to link farming with clean energy

UP govt plans green aviation fuel policy to link farming with clean energy

India's top agricultural producer is developing a plan to increase its portfolio of clean energy such as compressed biogas

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
The Yogi government is attracting investors through incentives, promoting an ‘ease of doing business’ initiative (Photo: PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
The Yogi Adityanath government is creating “Uttar Pradesh Sustainable Aviation Fuel Manufacturing Promotion Policy 2025” in an effort to integrate the farm economy with green energy.
 
By using biomass and grain-based feedstock for the production of aviation fuel, the policy will promote rural income. The feedstock includes rice husks, wheat straw, excess food grains, and sugarcane bagasse.
 
India’s top agricultural producer is developing a plan to increase its portfolio of clean energy such as compressed biogas, in order to reduce fossil fuel consumption amid rising energy demand.
 
The state has already received 18 investment proposals worth ₹3,000 crore from companies looking to set up sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) units in UP under the new policy. Greenko, AM Greens, Balrampur Chini Mills, E20 Greenfuels, New Era Clean Tech, and the Malbros Group are a few of these businesses.
 
UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said the planned measure will invest funds in farmers’ pockets while promoting a green ecosystem, which will speed up the state’s move towards green energy.
 
In the interim, the state industry interface 'Invest UP' has floated an expression of interest inviting global SAF technology providers and clean energy innovators to join the ecosystem.
 
It is in line with UP’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy with a major focus on manufacturing and clean energy on the back of ‘'Make in UP’ and ‘Made in UP’ roadmap.
 
Additionally, the Yogi government is attracting investors through incentives, promoting an ‘ease of doing business’ initiative, and highlighting the state’s strengths as a manufacturing centre due to its extensive agricultural base, strong infrastructure, and proactive industrial policies.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUP governmentSustainable Development Goalssustainable firmsLucknow

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

