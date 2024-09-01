Labour ministry to soon launch revamped portal for ease of doing business

In a bid to further improve the ease of doing business, the union labour ministry is all set to launch a revamped version of the Shram Suvidha portal. The revamped portal will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to make it easier for businesses to file all kinds of registrations and submit returns required under different labour laws, people aware of the matter told Business Standard. The revamped portal is slated to be launched by the end of the year.

"We are in the process of revamping the portal to make it much easier for businesses to use and also help us in enforcing the laws. The idea is to leverage data and help businesses comply with the different provisions of the laws so that they are able to better utilise their resources. We will be coming out with single and user-friendly forms," the person said.



The Shram Suvidha portal was launched in October 2014 with an aim to consolidate information on labour inspection and its enforcement, leading to transparency and accountability in inspections.

The portal provides a platform for sharing information among the four labour enforcement agencies - Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC), Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), thus facilitating effective enforcement of labour laws on wage, job and social security for workers.

“The new labour codes have provisions for single returns, single licences, single registration forms, etc. So, whenever the new codes kick in, it's important that we have the necessary infrastructure to implement the provisions and help businesses in compliance,” the person said.



Besides, the ministry is also working to upgrade the Samadhan portal, which is used to resolve the grievances of workers, trade unions, and management on issues under labour laws like illegal termination, delayed payments, unauthorised deductions, minimum wage, overtime allowance, among others.

The Samadhan portal was launched in September 2020, and according to government data, nearly 63,000 complaints have been filed till June 2024, out of which 45,600 complaints have been disposed of.

“In the new version, there will be provisions for sending out alerts to workers on whether they are receiving timely wages, bonus amounts, and other social security benefits. This will let workers better know their rights and help them in filing complaints in case there are violations,” the person said.