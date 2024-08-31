Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Slow GDP growth due to lower govt spending, MCC, says RBI Governor Das

Slow GDP growth due to lower govt spending, MCC, says RBI Governor Das

The components and main drivers responsible for the GDP growth like consumption, investment, manufacturing, services and construction have registered a growth of more than 7 per cent

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor
He said the government expenditure was low during the first quarter perhaps due to elections. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 3:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The slowing of India's economic growth to a 15-month low of 6.7 per cent in the April-June quarter was due to "lower" government spending in the wake of the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the recent Lok Sabha polls, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said here on Saturday.

The RBI had projected a growth rate of 7.1 per cent for the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The Reserve Bank projected a growth rate of 7.1 per cent for the first quarter. However, the first advance estimation data released by the National Statistical Office showed the growth rate at 6.7 per cent," Das told reporters here.

The components and main drivers responsible for the GDP growth like consumption, investment, manufacturing, services and construction have registered a growth of more than 7 per cent, he said.

Only two aspects have pulled the growth rate slightly down. Those are government (both central and state) expenditure and agriculture, the RBI governor pointed out.

He said the government expenditure was low during the first quarter perhaps due to elections (April to June) and operation of model code of conduct by the Election Commission.

More From This Section

Windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil cut to Rs 1,850 per tonne

India's core sector growth rises to 6.1% in July, shows govt data

India's Q1 GDP data: Investment, consumption growth picks up pace

Premium

Panel headed by V K Gupta to simplify decades-old direct tax laws

Economy in medium term could grow at 7%: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

"We would expect the government expenditure to pick up in coming quarters and provide the required support to growth," Das said.

Similarly, the agriculture sector has recorded a minimal growth rate of around 2 per cent in the April to June quarter. However, the monsoon was very good and spread all over India except a few areas. So, everyone is optimistic and positive about the agriculture sector, he noted.

"Under these circumstances, we have reasonably confident expectations that the annual growth rate of 7.2 per cent projected by the RBI will be materialized in coming quarters," the governor asserted.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's GDP growth slows to 5-quarter low of 6.7% in April-June quarter

Premium

GDP growth still resilient: India maintains momentum despite Q1 slowdown

India's GDP growth slows to 15-month low of 6.7% in April-June quarter

India's June qtr GDP growth likely slowed on reduced government spending

GDP growth rate likely to decline to 7.1% in Q1, say SBI economists

Topics :GDP growthGDP dataRBIRBI GovernorIndia economy

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story