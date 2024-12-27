List of defining reforms under Singh as finance minister, Prime Minister

AS FINANCE MINISTER

1991:

> India pledges gold with the Bank of England and UBS to increase foreign currency reserves in the face of an imminent external payments crisis.

> Rupee is devalued in two stages by about 18 per cent.

> Many chapters of the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Act of 1969 repealed, allowing greater freedom to companies to expand existing capacity or to set up new units.

1991-92

Also Read

> Quantitative restrictions on imports abolished. Chief Controller of Imports and Exports replaced by Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

> Mutual fund industry opened to the private sector.

1992

> Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) became a statutory body.

> National Stock Exchange established in Mumbai

1993-94

> RBI issues licenses to 10 private sector banks.

> Five-year tax holiday offered to units set up in software technology parks and electronic hardware technology parks.

> Nationalised banks allowed to tap the capital market to strengthen their capital base.

> Rupee made convertible on the current account.

> Introduction of Service Tax: Broadened the tax base by taxing services, marking a shift in India’s taxation policy.

1995

> Banks allowed to fix their own interest rates on domestic term deposits.

1996

> Minimum Alternate Tax reintroduced for companies.

AS PRIME MINISTER

2005

> Right to Information Act (RTI) passed to empower citizens to seek information from public authorities, promoting transparency.

> National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) launched to strengthen healthcare delivery in rural areas.

> Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Act passed to boost exports through incentives and simplified processes.

> National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) passed, guaranteeing 100 days of wage employment annually to rural households.

> Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission launched to improve the quality of life in Indian cities.

2007

> National Food Security Mission (NFSM) launched to increase production of rice, wheat, and pulses.

2008

> Farm loan waiver to provide debt relief to millions of farmers.

2009

> Right to Education Act passed, makes free and compulsory education a fundamental right for children aged 6-14.

> Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) initiated as a mega industrial project to enhance connectivity and boost industrial growth.

2010

> Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) rolls out Aadhaar to improve service delivery through biometric identification.

2012

> Significant increase Foreign Direct Investment limits in telecom, retail, broadcasting, civil aviation and insurance sectors.

2013

> Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) launches cash transfer schemes to reduce leakages in welfare programmes.

> Food Security Act enacted to provide subsidised food grains to nearly two-thirds of India’s population.

> Parliament passed Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Act, opens the pension sector to private players.

> Companies Act, 2013 enacted to significantly improve corporate governance norms.

> Lokpal and Lokayukta Act create an anti-corruption ombudsman at the central level.