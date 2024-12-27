Q2 FY25: Current account deficit at 1.2% of GDP; BoP surplus at $18.6 bn

India’s current account deficit moderated marginally to $11.2 billion, or 1.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), during the July–September period of the current financial year amid a rise in service exports, from $11.3 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) during the same period last year.

Sequentially, the deficit widened from $9.7 billion in the April–June quarter (Q1) (1.1 per cent of GDP), latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

“India's current account deficit came in well below our expectation for Q2 FY25, providing some solace in light of the sharp weakening in the INR seen recently,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.

“Looking ahead, the initial estimate of a record-high trade deficit in November 2024 could well bloat the current account deficit to 2.5–2.7 per cent of GDP in the current quarter. For FY25 as a whole, the current account deficit may print around 1.1–1.2 per cent of GDP,” she said.

The merchandise trade deficit increased to $75.3 billion in Q2 of 2024–25 from $64.5 billion during the same period last year.

“Net services receipts increased to $44.5 billion in Q2:2024–25 from $39.9 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis across major categories such as computer services, business services, travel services, and transportation services,” the RBI said.

Net outgo on the primary income account, primarily reflecting payments of investment income, decreased to $9.5 billion in Q2 of 2024–25 from $11.6 billion during the same period last year.

Also Read

“Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to $31.9 billion in Q2:2024–25 from $28.1 billion in Q2:2023–24,” the RBI said. Non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits recorded net inflows of $6.2 billion, higher than $3.2 billion a year ago.

Net inflows under foreign portfolio investment surged to $19.9 billion from $4.9 billion in the year-ago period.

Net inflows under external commercial borrowings (ECBs) in the country were $5 billion in Q2 as against outflows of $1.9 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

India's balance of payments (BoP) showed a surplus of $18.6 billion in July–September, compared with a surplus of $2.5 billion in the year-ago period.

“There was an accretion of $18.6 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) in Q2 of 2024–25, higher than $2.5 billion in Q2 of 2023–24,” the RBI said.

For the half year, the current account deficit was $21.4 billion (1.2 per cent of GDP) in April–September as compared with $20.2 billion (1.2 per cent of GDP) during the same period last year.